Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $614,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $614,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $533,633.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,532 shares of company stock worth $8,116,333 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

