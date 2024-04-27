Analysts Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Price Target at $42.83

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.17.

FLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Fluor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fluor

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of FLR opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. Fluor has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.12.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fluor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fluor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Fluor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $1,368,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.