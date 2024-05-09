Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) SVP Jan M. Janick Sells 6,777 Shares

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $263,421.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 2.3 %

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BHE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 31.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.