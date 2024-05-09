Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $262.98 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,448,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $262,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,791 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,693 shares of company stock worth $20,310,942. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EW opened at $85.09 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

