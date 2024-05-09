1,630 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in DexCom by 16,943.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,165 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 79.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,847,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after purchasing an additional 817,351 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 11,359.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 733,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,424,000 after purchasing an additional 726,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,129,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,168,000 after purchasing an additional 661,584 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,004 shares of company stock worth $25,610,270 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

