RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 2,030 ($25.50) and last traded at GBX 2,023.06 ($25.42), with a volume of 926745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,000 ($25.13).

Specifically, insider Vikas Karlekar purchased 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,005 ($25.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,869.55 ($24,961.75). In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Cecilia McAnulty bought 5,077 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,969 ($24.74) per share, for a total transaction of £99,966.13 ($125,585.59). Also, insider Vikas Karlekar bought 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,005 ($25.19) per share, with a total value of £19,869.55 ($24,961.75). Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The company has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,340.14 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,813.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,812.99.

RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend

About RIT Capital Partners

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.1%. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is -2,585.03%.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

