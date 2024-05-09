Smog (SMOG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $40.30 Million

Smog (SMOG) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Smog has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Smog has a market cap of $40.30 million and $284,442.45 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smog token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smog alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Smog

Smog was first traded on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.05368593 USD and is down -6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $336,707.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smog should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smog and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.