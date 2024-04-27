Insider Selling: Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Vice Chairman Sells $43,440.00 in Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $43,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $629.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.10. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 26.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 86.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OSBC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading

