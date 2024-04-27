Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69.

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 1,566,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750,305.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,663,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,687,139.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 2,016.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

