Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease Stock Performance
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 45.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 18.01%.
Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,564,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,558 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,588,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 70,329 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile
Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global Ship Lease
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.