StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE OGEN opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.31. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

