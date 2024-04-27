AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jonestrading cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

