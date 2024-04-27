Informatica’s (INFA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $37.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

INFA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.45.

INFA opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Informatica has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.35, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $445.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.51 million. Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Informatica will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $2,339,130.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 481,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,075,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $321,233.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,021.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $2,339,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 481,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,075,890.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,259,201. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

