Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

ASR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $354.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.80. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $356.58. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.79). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $392.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 24.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

