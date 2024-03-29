ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Position Reduced by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. ASA Gold and Precious Metals accounts for 2.7% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,788,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 664,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76,923 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 987,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 105,941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 638,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 499,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter.

In other ASA Gold and Precious Metals news, COO Alexander Merk bought 25,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $388,089.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,479.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 26,449 shares of company stock valued at $401,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ASA opened at $15.36 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

