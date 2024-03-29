TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.57.

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$35.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$26.73 and a 12-month high of C$36.93.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6204276 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. In related news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

