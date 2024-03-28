Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a sell rating on the stock. 7,139,876 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 5,612,707 shares.The stock last traded at $12.10 and had previously closed at $9.86.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Hut 8
Institutional Trading of Hut 8
Hut 8 Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $489.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Hut 8
Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hut 8
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.