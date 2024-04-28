TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC) Short Interest Down 45.7% in April

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $820,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $627,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,685,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

TMT Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TMTC opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. TMT Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

TMT Acquisition Company Profile

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

