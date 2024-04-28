Maven Income & Growth VCT (MIG1) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.15 on July 19th

Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Maven Income & Growth VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Maven Income & Growth VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON MIG1 opened at GBX 38 ($0.47) on Friday. Maven Income & Growth VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 36.20 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 42 ($0.52). The stock has a market cap of £57.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,900.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Harrington purchased 50,517 shares of Maven Income & Growth VCT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £20,206.80 ($24,958.99). Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Maven Income & Growth VCT

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC is a venture capital trust fund. The fund invests in management buy-in, buy-out, buy & build and replacement capital. The fund does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. It invests in containers and packing; construction and engineering; transportation; consumer durables and apparel; hotels; media; retail; healthcare; telecommunication services sectors, industrials, non-financials, energy services, financials, consumer goods and services.

