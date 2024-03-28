Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases 166 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %
Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.25. 6,782,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,853,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $163.14.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
