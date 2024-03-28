BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.49

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.49 and last traded at $57.46, with a volume of 3169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.