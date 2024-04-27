Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Buys 13,005 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up about 2.7% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,466,000 after buying an additional 121,651 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Airbnb by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,926,000 after buying an additional 813,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 69.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,774,000 after buying an additional 943,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.23. 2,821,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,274 shares of company stock valued at $72,410,859 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

