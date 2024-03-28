SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SENGF) Short Interest Up 600.9% in March

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SENGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,000 shares, an increase of 600.9% from the February 29th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Stock Performance
Shares of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) stock remained flat at $0.47 during trading on Thursday. SINOPEC Engineering has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.
About SINOPEC Engineering (Group)
