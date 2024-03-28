SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SENGF) Short Interest Up 600.9% in March

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SENGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,000 shares, an increase of 600.9% from the February 29th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) stock remained flat at $0.47 during trading on Thursday. SINOPEC Engineering has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

About SINOPEC Engineering (Group)

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracting services in the People's Republic of China, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and internationally. The company operates through Engineering, Consulting and Licensing; EPC Contracting; Construction; and Equipment Manufacturing segments.

