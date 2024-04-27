Simplex Trading LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $91.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.62. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2758 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.