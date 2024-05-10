Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $11.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after buying an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $194,197,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,776,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,609,000 after buying an additional 2,961,726 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VWO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.48. 5,566,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,178,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

