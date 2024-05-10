SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Hills Bank & Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,692 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 6.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $61,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 185,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $546.38. 247,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,799. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $537.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.34.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

