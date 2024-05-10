Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 11,581 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 678.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,681,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $223,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $478.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $471.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.83 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.