Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,560,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,438,000 after purchasing an additional 125,242 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $7.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $763.74. 983,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $419.80 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $761.92 and its 200-day moving average is $676.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

