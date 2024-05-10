US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,057 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,437,000 after acquiring an additional 374,874 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,726,000 after purchasing an additional 664,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,590,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,976,000 after buying an additional 301,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,894,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,121,000 after buying an additional 58,943 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.75. 456,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.25.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

