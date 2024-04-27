Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In other news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,904.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,335 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.38 and its 200-day moving average is $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

