Bailard Inc. Buys 948 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P grew its position in CBRE Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,677,000 after buying an additional 586,661 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after purchasing an additional 288,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,521 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,868,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $87.28 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

