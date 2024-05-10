Raymond James Boosts ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target to $10.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of ADMA traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,126,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,852. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 0.43.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,099,878.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,577,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,490,095.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

