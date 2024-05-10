Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCAT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. 634,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,175. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $376.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 39.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

