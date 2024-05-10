Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRNX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.77. 402,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,657. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.63. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $51.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $639,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $2,648,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,536 shares in the company, valued at $818,179.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $639,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,216 shares of company stock worth $8,509,397 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after buying an additional 1,057,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,325,000 after buying an additional 674,301 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $18,141,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after buying an additional 584,014 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.