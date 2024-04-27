Syon Capital LLC Purchases 1,521 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Syon Capital LLC increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,521 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $45,494,000. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,677,000 after purchasing an additional 586,661 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,824,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,175,000 after purchasing an additional 294,954 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,157,000 after purchasing an additional 288,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.30. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

