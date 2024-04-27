Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.7 %

TTWO opened at $144.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.57 and a 12 month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

