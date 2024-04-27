Anfield Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,066 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,664,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,064.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 192,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 176,193 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,693 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 118,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after acquiring an additional 87,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $61.85.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

