Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $1.20 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $677.23 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $778.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 77.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $682.80 and its 200 day moving average is $608.56.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total value of $4,816,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,917,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,137,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total value of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,917,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

