Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.27.

NYSE:BLDR traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.26. 3,686,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,434. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after buying an additional 32,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 437.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

