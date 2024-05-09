H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,056. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

