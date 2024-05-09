HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

FEMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jonestrading raised their target price on Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Femasys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. 235,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,594. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. Femasys has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -2.76.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Femasys had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 1,329.10%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Femasys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMY. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Femasys by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 309,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

