The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 40,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

