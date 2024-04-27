K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,025 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.57 on Friday, hitting $561.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,527. The business’s fifty day moving average is $604.54 and its 200 day moving average is $519.46. The company has a market cap of $241.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total transaction of $11,759,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,573 shares of company stock valued at $89,548,241 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.