Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $532,000 Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,272,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,259,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,155. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

