WD Rutherford LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 3.3% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,069 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,566,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,422,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,557 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,199,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $157.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.46 and its 200-day moving average is $150.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

