Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 294 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,518 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.1% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.96 and its 200 day moving average is $103.30. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

