Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. Maximus’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Maximus updated its FY24 guidance to $5.65-5.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.650-5.850 EPS.

Maximus Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MMS traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 60,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Maximus has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.64.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

