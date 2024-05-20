Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches Market Cap of $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00053235 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00034926 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00012621 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

