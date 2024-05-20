McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Up 0%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $566.16 and last traded at $564.62. 147,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 705,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $564.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.3% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 60.8% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

