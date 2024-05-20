Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 1%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $780.83 and last traded at $777.55. 510,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,986,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $770.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $760.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $686.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $743.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

